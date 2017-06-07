Nick Drake. Ocean Colour Scene. 5ive. Solihull is already known for its rich musical heritage, and now there’s another reason for hi-fi and AV fanatics to visit: Sevenoaks Sound & Vision Solihull is opening on Saturday 10 June.

To mark the occasion, Sevenoaks Solihull has a host of activities and giveaways planned. There will be goodie bags, exclusive offers and demonstrations going on in store, but the trip is worth it for the prizes alone. These include:

● B&W P5 Wireless Headphones worth £229.00

● Bluesound Pulse Mini Wireless Speaker System worth £499.00

● Naim Mu-so Qb Wireless Speaker System worth £649.00

● Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker System worth £199.00

● Sony UBP-X800 4K UHD Blu-ray Player worth £399.00

● Yamaha MCR-N470D Hi-Fi System with MusicCast worth £450.00

Representatives from manufacturers including NAD, Sony, Bluesound and Yamaha will also be on hand to give you the lowdown on their latest kit. On top of that, Naim is bringing along a Bentley Bentayga to demonstrate the 21-channel, 1920W audio system it’s created for the breath-taking £136,000 SUV.

Interested? Of course you are. The store is open from 09:30-17:30, and you can find it here:

54 Drury Lane, Mell Square, Solihull B91 3BH

For more information about the grand opening of Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Solihull, visit the website here >>