Panasonic RP-HS200 review

Comfortable in the ear, but sound as lightweight as they feel Tested at £26

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Comfortable in the ear, but the Panasonics sound as lightweight as they feel

For

  • Comfortable
  • nicely detailed

Against

  • Lightweight sound

In-ear headphones that are also over-ear headphones, the Panasonic RP-HS200 might look a bit ostentatious but they’re notably comfortable – and lighter than they look.

The cable is all-but silent if it moves about, another plus, but it’s rather prone to winding in on itself. The overall sound is a bit on the thin, lightweight side (which makes a change from wildly overcooked low frequencies, but is still not ideal).

Apart from that lack of substance, though, the Panasonics are nicely detailed and strike a good balance from the midrange up.

Those who like it loud will look elsewhere, mind you: these are on the quiet side.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerPanasonic
Product LineSport
Manufacturer Part NumberRP-HS200E-K
Product NamePanasonic RP-HS200
Product ModelRP-HS200

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response10 Hz
Connector PlatingNickel Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance18 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response22 kHz

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • RP-HS200 Clip-Type Earphone
  • Ear Pads
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationREACH

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-ear
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size12.40 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen
Weight Approximate7 g
ColourBlack

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year