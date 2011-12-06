This Origin Live combo is a frustrating mix of fabulous and flawed. It’s made up of a Calypso turntable (£1495), Onyx arm (£450) and Aladdin moving iron cartridge (£495).



If sound quality is all, this combination is a strong contender at this price. It has a fluid way with dynamics and delivers music as varied as Radiohead’s 15 Step and Holst’s Jupiter with impressive and clarity.



The package’s surefooted timing is pleasing, as is its ability to dig up lots of detail without sounding overly-analytical. It’s a terrific all-rounder, sonically at least.



Move away from sound, however, and things become a little more mixed. There are aspects we like: the electronic speed change, and the fact that the Aladdin can be plugged into a moving magnet phono stage, saving the extra cost and complication of moving coil phono circuitry.



Less than perfect finish

We’re less keen on the finish on the plinth and the chrome parts. We’d like the frame that holds the bias wire to be properly attached, too; ours moved too easily, changing the bias force during use.



It’s a shame, because that the basic engineering is excellent: the Onyx arm feels lovely, and the precision of the main bearing and the thought that’s gone into the overall structure is impressive.



It wouldn’t take much for us to get right behind this Origin Live. As things stand we recommend it with caution.

See all our turntable Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter



Join whathifi.com on Facebook