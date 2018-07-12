The most recent update (numbered 1810) to the Xbox One S and Xbox One X now means you can watch Dolby Vision content on your console.

In a news post, the company says "Xbox is committed to bringing rich entertainment options to our fans. Today we are excited to announce our latest entertainment option, Dolby Vision video streaming support across Xbox One S and Xbox One X!

"Dolby Vision enables select TVs to take HDR up a notch with scene-by-scene precision and accuracy versus standard HDR which uses one setting for the entire movie/show you are watching. If you have a TV that supports the latest version of Dolby Vision and a Netflix subscription, jump in and experience Dolby Vision for yourself in the coming weeks!"

Unfortunately, Dolby Vision is only supported by Netflix at the moment - so those with compatible Blu-rays are still out in the cold. Hopefully another update will be released to allow Dolby Vision support for all media.

Nevertheless, this does put the Xbox One X slightly ahead of its main competitor, the PS4 Pro, in that respect - although we wonder if it'll be a dealbreaker when people select their new console.

