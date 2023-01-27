Yamaha TW-E3C wireless earbuds offer flagship features at a crazy-low price

If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds that manage to offer up the premium features you'd expect from pricier buds without the price tag, Yamaha's all-new TW-E3C buds should be on your radar.

The TW-E3C buds are the third generation of Yamaha's TW-E3 line, and they'll be shipping soon, as well. You can get yours for £89 / $79.95 (about AU$110), and you can pick from a variety of colors: Gray, Black, Red, Beige, Green and Blue.

So, what's coming with the TW-E3C buds? Well, you're getting aptX Adaptive, IPX5 waterproofing, 24 hours of battery life, and Bluetooth 5.2. Plus, you'll also get different EQ presents you can customize via an app, built-in mics for voice calls, and multipoint Bluetooth pairing for seamless audio switching.

For gamers, you can turn on the TW-E3C's gaming mode to cut down on latency when gaming, you can quickly access voice assistants with these buds' touch sensor, and if you need to stay dialed into your surroundings, you can toggle on these buds' ambient sound mode, too.

Whether you're looking for the latest in audio quality features, like aptX Adaptive, or a pair of buds built for taking with you outdoors or to the gym, enabled by IPX5 water resistance, or simply a pair of earbuds you can make calls with and not have to worry about battery life, on paper, Yamaha's TW-E3C buds look to be checking all of those boxes.

Naturally, we'll have to get our hands on these earbuds for testing to give you a real sense of how they perform, but for just £89 / $80, these buds are definitely worth keeping an eye on given all the features they offer up.

