Yamaha has updated its free AV Controller app to allow for streaming from Android and Apple devices directly to your Yamaha home cinema amplifier.

The new MusicPlay feature on the Yamaha AV Controller app allows you to select your networked AV amplifier and stream music directly to it from your smartphone or tablet.

The app is free, as is this latest update, and the Yamaha MusicPlay feature is compatible with the following amps: the RX-V1067, 2067 and 3067, the RX-V671, 771 and 1071 and the RX-A810, 1010, 2010, and 3010.

The app previously allowed for control of various Yamaha AV devices, including home cinema amplifiers and Blu-ray players, but now brings AirPlay-style wireless streaming functionality.

