Yaber drops 2 new projectors to take on Hisense and Samsung at CES 2025

Yaber has announced two new projectors at CES 2025, marking its latest attempt to take on Hisense and Samsung in the UST and affordable end of the home cinema market.

Specifically, the firm introduced the ultra-short throw (UST) laser projector K300s, and the “cinema-level sound” projector L2 Plus.

Chinese company Xgimi has already produced projectors targeting both ends of the market, so it will be interesting to see how the new models compare.

Let’s take a look at the K300s first. The ultra-short throw (UST) technology allows you to project a massive 100-inch image from just over nine inches away, making it suitable for small spaces like living rooms or bedrooms.

Yaber is pushing this as its more premium projector, pitting itself against Hisense's USTs. We gave the Hisense C1, for example, a four star review for its clean image and quiet-as-a-mouse fan.

Yaber's attempt to rival this is with the K300s' Triple RGB Laser Technology, which it says offers “vibrant” colours with over 150 per cent NTSC wide colour gamut and a high contrast ratio of 1500:1 for exceptional image depth. It can reach maximum brightness levels of 1000 ANSI lumens and native 1080p resolution.

The sound is powered by dual 15W JBL speakers with Dolby support. Instant autofocus and smart keystone correction are set to allow for quick set-up, while manual adjustments provide control over display size.

It will be available in the US, Japan, Europe and Taiwan. In the US, it is priced at $1000 (equating to roughly £798). The projector is available for pre-order on the Yaber website now and will roll out soon in retail stores in the States. We’ll keep you updated on when it will hit UK shelves.

The L2 Plus projector is on the cheaper end of the scale, with the current price suggestion at $199 (£159), and promises to be the perfect buy for a “cozy movie night or a lively summer camping trip”. Its battery-powered design means you can use it for 2.5 hours uninterrupted.

When it comes to affordable projectors, Samsung The Freestyle (Gen One) is a model that springs to mind because of its practical design and sharp picture quality.

Yaber says it can “transform any space into a private cinema” with its 1.35:1 throw ratio and flexible placement options. It also features a neat special edition artistic collaboration between the late artist Keith Haring, known for his simple yet emotive drawn figures, on the front of the projector.

Focusing on the picture quality, it’s equipped with 1080p ultra-high-definition resolution and 700 ANSI lumens brightness. In terms of sound quality, the projector will feature dual 8W JBL stereo speakers for “cinema-level audio.”

It also includes hands-free auto-focus and intelligent screen alignment, as well as operating at noise levels below 35dB to avoid distractions.

The L2 Plus will be available on the Yaber website and in physical stores in the US from around April this year. We don’t have any details on when it will be available in the UK as of yet.

