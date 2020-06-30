Xbox Series S Lockhart reportedly set for August launch

Microsoft's next-generation, disc-less Xbox console is set to be unveiled in August, according to Eurogamer.

The gaming publication reports that the cheaper, all-digital version of the Xbox Series X was originally due to be unveiled in June but has been postponed until August. It states the console will be called Xbox Series S, which has carried the codename Lockhart.

Microsoft hasn't yet confirmed the Xbox Series S' existence, but the rumours and evidence are convincingly overwhelming. Last week, company technical documents referencing "LockhartProfiling" were leaked. An anonymous Microsoft insider has stated the Xbox Series S could cost as little as $200, while the Xbox Series X is understood to cost around twice the price, will feature a 4K disc drive, be more powerful (12 teraflops of GPU vs 4 teraflops of GPU) and have twice the RAM (13.5GB vs 7.5GB).

Whereas the Xbox Series X is said to run games at 4K resolution, its budget sibling could be limited to 1080p resolution, too.

