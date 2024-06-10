WWDC 2024: how to watch and what to expect from Apple's annual developer conference

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts today. The annual event lets Apple shed some light on its upcoming features and generally shows its direction of travel. We might even see a new product or two.

This year promises to be AI-heavy – Google and Microsoft have already gone all in on AI during their conferences, and Apple will want to show it's keeping pace, if not steaming ahead of the pack. But what else could we see?

Here's how you can watch WWDC for yourself, as well as what – and what not – to expect.

How to watch WWDC 2024

You can watch WWDC 2024 live on Apple's website, on YouTube (via the link above), or through the Apple TV app. WWDC 2024 takes place in Apple Park, Cupertino, and starts at 6pm GMT / 10am PT / 1pm ET / 3am (11.06) AEST.

WWDC 2024: what to expect

AI

It's the tech phrase on everyone's lips at the moment, and justifiably so: artificial intelligence has the power to upend almost every aspect of our digital lives, though critics argue not always for the better. Earlier this year, Samsung introduced plenty of AI features to its Galaxy S24 smartphone, while Microsoft's AI-powered Recall feature recently caused controversy by promising to constantly take screenshots of whatever's on your PC screen. Now it's Apple's turn.

Rumour is that Apple has reworked its Siri personal assistant using large language models to make it more responsive. Given that Siri is present in most Apple devices, it's a safe bet to assume AI will spread its tentacles throughout Apple's ecosystem of products and services.

Apple's AI will reportedly be known as 'Apple Intelligence'. Other features mooted include AI summaries of messages and webpages, real-time transcriptions (all from within the relevant apps), a custom emoji generator and easy removing of people and objects from photos (just like Google's Magic Eraser feature on its Pixel smartphones).

A chatbot

It was previously reported that Apple was looking to ink a partnership with a third-party AI provider in order to supercharge its artificial intelligence. Google and Anthropic were mentioned, but Bloomberg recently reported that OpenAI will be Apple's partner, with a ChatGPT-style chatbot coming to Apple's products.

Better messaging and more

Apple is expected to follow Google in adopting a new messaging standard. Rich Communication Services (RCS) should become the default fallback for iMessage as part of iOS 18. That should enable longer messages between Android and iOS devices with bigger attachments, and all end-to-end encrypted.

Customisable homescreens are also expected, meaning you can arrange your apps as you want, with spaces allowed between them. Themes should also allow you to change icons' colours so they match.

WWDC 2024: what not to expect

Sadly, a lot of Apple's most exciting developments will have to wait for another day, as WWDC is usually heavily focussed on the software side. So it's most likely we won't see the below.

iPhone 16 range

The iPhone 16 isn't expected until September, but it sounds like it will be worth the wait. The Pro models are rumoured to have bigger screens and beefier processors, while capacitive touch buttons, better cameras and – of course – plenty of AI features are also rumoured.

AirPods Max 2

The original AirPods Max launched in 2020, so many think a sequel is long overdue. The originals created a whole new market of premium wireless headphones, one above the likes of the Sony and Bose models that dominated at the time. Rumours abound that the second-gen model will land at the end of this year or beginning of next.

A new Apple TV

The third-gen Apple TV 4K is a two time Award-winner, so Apple is probably in no rush to update it. But while excellent, it could still be improved. We're thinking of a new processor, better wi-fi and more advanced Bluetooth, among other things.

AirPods Pro 3

It's a similar story with the AirPods Pro 2. Yes, they are excellent, being Apple's first pair of in-ear AirPods to earn five stars from us. But we want more. What about a new design? Better battery life? Higher quality codec support over Bluetooth? There's plenty to be done. Let's hope Apple doesn't wait too long.

