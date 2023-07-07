Wrensilva's latest hi-fi console packs a turntable and Sonos smarts in a dapper teak cabinet

Wrensilva is known for its smart – in both senses of the word – hi-fi cabinets, but this teak limited edition model really takes the biscuit. Because not only does it boast all kinds of digital and analogue methods of playing music, it's all done up in a cabinet made of FSC-certified plantation teak.

This was chosen specifically for its rich tones and rhythmic patterning. Its slatted doors were precisely book-matched for symmetry, while white speaker covers and brushed satin brass legs add to the classy look. It's the kind of thing you would expect to see in a high-end furniture shop more than a music lover's listening room.

But it's a one-stop shop for all things music, with no fewer than six ways of listening. There's a built-in belt-driven turntable (complete with 8.6" Molded Magnesium tonearm, Hurst motor and Ortofon 2m Red MM Cartridge), built-in speakers, Sonos multiroom functionality, Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX, a 3.5mm jack and two RCA ports for hooking up anything from a cassette deck to a digital cable box.

Inside is a solid state pre-amp with 300 wpc Class D output (made by Bang & Olufsen offshoot IcePower). This is partnered with Wrensilva 7” two-way bass reflex speakers with premium drivers, and extensive vibration isolation between the speakers and the turntable.

Because it plays nice with Sonos, you can pair it wirelessly with other Sonos speakers around your home, like the Era 100 and 300, Sonos Move and more. You can also stream your playlists and radio stations through the Sonos app.

The cabinet can store 135 vinyl records too. It's limited to 100 units, each of which is handmade in Wrensilva's home town of San Diego. The price? $9,990 (about £8000, AU$15,000).

Wrensilva has made some pretty nice pieces before, including a whisky-themed Jack Daniel's one, and others with Sonos built in. But this new model is the fanciest yet.

