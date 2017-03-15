Quite often, you have to decide between a modern system equipped for streaming, or a classic set-up for playing vinyl. But this new music console from San Diego-based Wrensilva aims to deliver on both.

Open the lid and you've got a record deck for spinning vinyl. But it can also connect to a Sonos network, so you can stream your tunes around the house via Sonos speakers.

Sound quality shouldn't be sacrificed either, thanks to its 300W-per-channel amplifier. There's also a set of RCA inputs and a 3.5mm connection for hooking up other music sources.

The turntable features an OA2 precision gimbal tonearm and an Ortofon 2m red MM cartridge.

The unit certainly looks the part, too. It's made of North American Walnut hardwood with gloss white acrylic details, solid aluminium knobs and engraved faceplates. There's also a steel shelf with removable, rounded-edge dividers for storing up to 120 records.

You can buy it as a standalone unit to pair with your own speakers, or as a complete package with matching Wrensilver monitor speakers and welded steel speaker stands.

It costs $2,999 (£2,460), plus another $1,499 (£1,229) for the speaker stands, and is available to order now.

