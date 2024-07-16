Wow! The new LG C4 is down to just £999 for Prime Day – but it's a limited deal

Well, this TV deal has smashed all of the Amazon Prime Day deals to smithereens. Right now, you can pick up the 55-inch version of the LG C4 for just £999 at LG.com.

That's a huge discount of £900 on a TV that has only just come out. And if 55 inches isn't the right size for you, there are similarly massive discounts on the 48- and 65-inch versions.

Be warned, though – LG has flagged these as 'limited quantity' deals, so be quick if you don't want to miss out.

While we haven't yet tested the 48-inch version of the C4, LG's track record suggests we should expect it to be a slightly less bright (and of course smaller) version of the 65-inch model, which we have tested and is superb. It's got great gaming specs, too.

We love the 65-inch version of the C4, and the 55-inch model should be the same, only smaller. LG has made big improvements to brightness and sharpness this year, resulting in a more dynamic and exciting delivery. Sound is better, too, and gaming specs remain flawless.

The new C4 is a surprisingly big upgrade on the C3, proving brighter, sharper and with much better sound. This is the mid-range OLED TV to beat, and at this price it's totally irresistible.

Our overall verdict on the C4 is that it represents a surprisingly large upgrade on the C3 of last year. Big improvements have been made to brightness and sharpness, presenting an image with lots of dynamism and rich, vibrant colours.

There’s plenty of detail in the brightest picture elements and the image is just as sharp and solid as it is from the Sony A80L, which indicates a big upgrade on last year’s comparatively soft C3. Importantly, these enhancements have been implemented without adding any sense of exaggeration.

Edges don’t look artificially sharpened, and bright highlights don’t look unnaturally boosted. Overall, it matches the market-leading A80L for a mid-range OLED in almost all areas and even surpasses it with its warmer tone and richer colours.

Sound quality has been significantly improved, too, which is not something that can always be said when describing the newest TVs. This is the first 2024 mid-range OLED TV we have tested and has certainly laid down something of a gauntlet for any would-be rivals.

The C4 features four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is great news for anyone planning to connect game consoles or soundbars via eARC. There's also support for ALLM, VRR, and 144Hz compatibility.

As with all LG TVs, HDR10+ is not supported by the C4. Thankfully, Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 format are on board, so we don't think this is a big problem.

