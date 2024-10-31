Wow! Focal's Vestia speaker range is now 50% off at Peter Tyson – a scarily good deal

Focal's Vestia range of speakers is scarily good value over at Peter Tyson right now. Indeed, the British hi-fi retailer has slashed harder than Jason Voorhees here – and not actually in the spirit of Halloween but that of Black Friday. Yep, the Black Friday sales are starting already, folks.

This incredible half-price deal is valid across the range: the Vestia No.1 standmounts are now £449 (down from £899); the Vestia No.2 floorstanders are £1099 (down from £2199); the larger Vestia No.3 floorstanders are £1299 (down from £2599); and the flagship Vestia No.4 floorstanders are £1499 (down from £2999). Even the Vestia Centre speaker is involved, now £249 instead of £499.

The 50-per-cent-off saving applies across the three available finishes (black, dark wood and white) and comes with a six-year warranty, so this really is one of the best speaker deals of 2024 so far. To bag it, you simply need to sign up for Peter Tyson's VIP program, which is free and only takes a couple of minutes.

While we haven't tested the entire Vestia range, the Focal Vestia No.1 standmounts spent time in our test rooms last November and impressed our expert reviews team, who called them "smooth, accomplished performers" and praised their "big, refined and impressively detailed" sound. At this knockdown price, they are superb value. And if their performance is indicative of the whole series' talents, so too are their floorstander siblings.

Focal Vestia No.1 was £899 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £450)

This is a sizeable discount on a very competent pair of speakers. They may not be the last sonic word in 'fun', but for fans of smooth-sounding and insightful speakers that also offer plenty of scale and refinement, the Focal Vestia No.1 are very much the real deal. We actually saw them drop to £719 at Sevenoaks just last week, although this new deal obviously knocks that out of the park.

Focal Vestia Centre was £499 now £249 at Peter Tyson (save £250)

Now would be a good time to buy a couple of pairs of Vestia speakers and pair them with the range's centre speaker, which is also half-price. Designed, of course, to be an acoustic match the rest of the range, it combines two Slatefiber mid/bass drivers with a 25mm Al/Mg inverted dome TAM tweeter.



While we can't tell you how exactly the Vestia floorstanders compare to their competition, we can shed light on the Vestia No.1's performance.

The smallest and most affordable speakers in the French manufacturer’s mid-price range of Vestia loudspeakers, the standmounts sport a classic two-way design, with a 16.5cm mid/bass driver made from Focal’s ‘slatefiber’ recycled carbon fibre material alongside a 25mm aluminium/magnesium inverted dome tweeter.

Externally, the Focals are nicely made and built to last, though their rather busy design will either enthral you or actively deter you depending on your taste. The French bookshelf units are constructed using ultra-rigid MDF for the main cabinets, with Focal claiming "class-leading" internal resonance control as a result. As we said in our review, "these loudspeakers are built and finished to the sort of standard the asking price demands".

The Vestia No.1 also deliver an impressive listen. We described them as "a full-scale, burly and quite self-consciously sophisticated listen", with a deep-delving, punchy bass complemented by a detailed, smooth midrange and a good deal of rhythmic expression. These are mature, considered speakers, taking your musical seriously and pulling out the tones and expressions and painting across an elaborate, generous soundstage. They could be a touch more fun and effervescent, but for picking a sonic style and excelling at it, it's hard to argue that the Vestia No.1 aren't a sonic success – especially at this knockdown price, at which they smash the competition for insight and overall sonic sophistication.

Interested? We don't blame you. Head over to Peter Tyson for a brilliant buy.

