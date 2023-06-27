Wilson Audio's new £50k speaker has its roots in the 80s

In anyone's world, £50,000 is a lot to spend on a pair of speakers. But when you consider that the new Sasha V speakers contain technology developed for Wilson Audio's £80k Alexia V, they starts to look a bit of a bargain.

The Sasha V can trace its lineage back to 1985's WATT speaker, and the Puppy woofer module that followed three years later. Wilson Audio claims that this became the bestselling loudspeaker for over $10,000.

The Sasha V's more recent relative is 2018's Sasha DAW, created to commemorate company founder David Andrew Wilson.

It has the same modular design as its forebears, with separate enclosures for the midrange/treble and bass. The upper enclosure features Wilson Audio’s Convergent Synergy Carbon treble driver and AlNiCo (Aluminum - Nickel - Cobalt) QuadraMag midrange driver, previously found in the range-topping Chronosonic XVX, Alexx V and Alexia V models. The lower enclosure has two 20.3cm bass drivers and side walls that are 25 per cent thicker than the Sasha DAW's.

(Image credit: Wilson Audio)

All the enclosures are built from Wilson Audio's own vibration-resistant X-material and S-material composites, with V-material elements also thrown into the mix. And because you can adjust the modules yourself, you can regulate the time domain precisely for optimum accuracy and coherence, according to Wilson Audio. Which, it promises, will help deliver "exceptional sonic detail, dynamic range, transient speed and soundstage focus".

It has other upgrades, too. Bespoke multi-connector binding posts with modified knurling provide a cleaner signal path, while a choice of either spade or banana plug speaker cables gives you more versatility. It even has its own built-in spirit level on the back of the woofer top plate, helping to ensure it's level when installed. They've thought of everything.

But then you would expect them to, when you're paying £53,998 per pair (US and Australian pricing is TBC). The Wilson Audio Sasha V speakers are available to order now in a range of premium and custom colour options.

MORE:

I listened to Wilson Audio's new £80k stereo speakers – and they sounded like I was right in front of an orchestra

9 test tracks you've probably never heard of (but should try with your hi-fi system)

Check out the best speakers around