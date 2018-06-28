Earlier this year Apple acquired Texture, a Netflix-style magazine service that gives subscribers unlimited access to over 200 publications for a monthly fee.

And now it seems to be turning its attentions (and, supposedly, $1bn) towards creating a bundled digital service that would incorporate those magazines alongside news content, Apple Music and its own original video programming, according to The Information’s sources.

When Apple will unveil the new subscription offering, however, is unclear.

If priced right, though, it could be an attractive all-in-one service as a more comprehensive rival to Amazon Prime, which also offers music, video and news.

