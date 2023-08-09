WiiM's dinky Pro Plus streamer aims to affordably modernise hi-fi systems

The new WiiM Pro Plus – the upgraded version of the original WiiM Pro music streamer – has arrived. Here, WiiM promises improved sound quality courtesy of a premium AKM DAC, as well as smoother streaming and a sleek, compact design.

According to WiiM, the purpose of the Pro Plus is to reduce music enthusiasts’ total system costs by providing high-quality audio within a single streaming unit without the need to purchase a more complex system that involves more cables and an external DAC.

The new Plus is equipped with a TI Burr-Brown ADC for a maximum output of 32-bit/192kHz audio resolution. An ultra-low noise clock, power and circuit design reduces unwanted noise and distortion, while that AKM DAC supports up to 768kHz PCM and DSD512, with PCM/DSD automatic switching built in.

Most connectivity options are catered for, with RCA, optical and coaxial outputs on the menu alongside an Ethernet socket as a more stable alternative to wi-fi. Supported voice assistants span Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant, meaning you can rope in an AI helper of your choosing for playback controls. Simply speak into the WiiM remote control's integrated mic, or go down the traditional route and take advantage of its playback buttons – mute, standby, volume, preset shortcuts etc.

As you'd expect from a dedicated music streaming device in this day and age, streaming options are plentiful. The Pro Plus supports AirPlay 2, Alexa Casting, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz, Amazon Music, Deezer and TuneIn, as well as Chromecast Audio which lets you cast things like YouTube Music or radio directly from any Chromecast-enabled app. Roon Ready support is coming, too, though no definitive date for its arrival has been given just yet.

The WiiM Home app is the onboard control application from which you’ll be able to set up the Pro Plus. Active software updates mean further features (such as Roon Ready) can be added as time goes on, so expect the WiiM to get smarter over time.

"My vision for the WiiM Pro Plus was to create a product that reflects our users' desires and elevates their music streaming experience," says Dr Lifeng Zhao, CEO of Linkplay Technology. "We've achieved just that, delivering superior audio quality, simplified set-up and an affordable solution that exceeds expectations.”

The Pro Plus is one of the most affordable streamers we’ve seen in a while, undercutting the current budget models, such as the Cambridge Audio MXN10 and Bluesound Node, by a significant margin. With such a host of streaming features at its disposal, it could be set to disrupt what is becoming an increasingly competitive area.

The WiiM Pro Plus, sold with the voice remote included, is on sale now for £219 / $219.

