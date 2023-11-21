Whoa! Superb Sonos rival hits record-low, Prime Day-beating price for Black Friday

Sure, Sonos is behind some of the best wireless multi-room speakers on the planet, but even surer is that you pay for that privilege. It isn't wholly surprising that the best Sonos Black Friday deals are pretty modest – the popular brand's products rarely plummet too much in price – but if you are after a wireless streaming speaker – for solo or multi-room use, in your home or outside it – without breaking the bank, know that a superb Sonos alternative is very heavily discounted this Black Friday.

The five-star, former What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Audio Pro Addon C3 is just £100 on Amazon for Black Friday. That's 60 per cent less than its original RRP, and the lowest price we've ever seen, beating the previous record-low of £115 over Prime Day and in the build-up to this Black Friday deals week. It surely won't be beaten again... surely?

The C3 is listed on Amazon as £120 and £115 in its black and grey finishes respectively, but tick the voucher box just below those listed figures and the price comes down to £100.

We'd recommend any buyer on the hunt for a portable wireless speaker to jump on this deal as, despite being a little old now, the C3 is a mainstay on our expert pick of the best Bluetooth speakers list, and certainly now the best value of the lot.

Audio Pro Addon C3 was £250 now £100 Amazon (save £150)

Audio Pro's superb wireless speaker looks great, sounds sharp as a tack and comes laden with a veritable raft of features and listening options, including wi-fi streaming and Bluetooth. It remains one of the best portable speakers at its price, kicking out a sound much more mature than is typical at this price point. Five stars

Read our Audio Pro C3 review

The Addon C3's talents are many.

It has the same minimalist looks that the Scandinavian company is known for, complete with textured surfaces and an embossed leather carry handle, but the wireless tech adds a whole new dimension to your listening.

The Audio Pro Addon C3 supports the main streaming services, including Tidal, Spotify, Qobuz and Apple Music, with playback and multi-room grouping controlled via the Audio Pro Control app for iOS and Android. Battery life is around nine hours of playback at 100 per cent volume and up to 15 hours at 50 per cent. You don't get the spatial audio support of the new Sonos Era 300 or the USB-C line input of the Sonos Era 100 – two examples of new features in the field – but these recently launched speakers cost two to four times the price of the on-sale C3.

Sonically, the C3 is a belter, too, with a sound quality much more mature than most wireless speakers at this price level. It's refined and textured, with an open, detailed delivery backed by a really impressive sense of rhythmic drive. Even at its original price, the only thing we could really find to gripe about was a slightly clunky control app... but that's hardly the most fatal of fatal flaws.

The combined might of the C3's musical performance, myriad ways to listen and lovely design make this a supremely attractive proposition at this heavily discounted price. Many newer wireless speakers at the affordable end of the market offer portability and smarts, such as the excellent JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi (now on sale for £189) and veteran Sonos One (now on sale for £150), but the Audio Pro Addon C3 is more sophisticated and cheaper. Heck, at this price we'd be very tempted to buy two or three and get a multi-room audio system up and running.

