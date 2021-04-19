What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show Live Q&A: we answer your questions

The What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show takes place this Saturday 24th April and, alongside new product launches, interviews and advice, we will also be hosting a live Q&A on Saturday afternoon.

We will be answering questions that have been posted by viewers during the event and you can also log your questions in advance. You can post a question below this article or head over to the thread on the What Hi-Fi? Facebook page.

The What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show will be a full day of sessions, across two virtual stages. We'll be explaining how we review and the importance of our dedicated test rooms, giving advice on getting the best from your existing kit, whether that be your speakers or your TV, and dusting off our crystal ball to discuss the next big things in hi-fi and home cinema.

We'll also be building our own speaker and talking you through the DIY process, discussing our favourite products in the world right now - and choosing our all-time favourites.

For full details, head over to the What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show page. See you on Saturday.