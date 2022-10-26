What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022: Product of the Year winners announced in two weeks!

This year's winners of the most prestigious What Hi-Fi? Award will be revealed in a fortnight.

Two weeks ago, we announced 109 winners of our Best Buy awards for 2022 – and on Wednesday 9th November, at the What Hi-Fi? Awards ceremony dinner, 26 of those winners (one in each product category) will also be decorated with Product of the Year honours.

A Product of the Year winner is a true standout in its category, representing the very best value proposition of all the Best Buy winners in its field. It's always a closely fought contest, with decisions typically agreed following fiery debates among the What Hi-Fi? team, so we look forward to sharing these deserved winners with the world.

As is now par for the course, the November ceremony will also be where five special annual awards are announced: Innovation Award, Temptation Award, Hall of Fame Award, Outstanding Contribution Award, and finally the Readers’ Award that you might well have had a part in yourself had you taken part in our online voting. Last year saw Apple's Spatial Audio, Cambridge's Evo 75, Linn's Klimax DSM AV, Marantz's PM6007 and Technics engineer Tetsuya Itani recognised for their endeavours, and 2022 presents another opportunity for five others to bask in the spotlight.

These 31 exceptional winners will be announced simultaneously online that evening, so watch this space! The jam-packed What Hi-Fi? Awards issue of the magazine will go on sale in both print and digital editions the following day (Thursday 10th), giving you the perfect opportunity for some light evening reading in front of the fire... credit card at the ready.

