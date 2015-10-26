The 2015 What Hi-Fi? Awards will be the 32nd annual showcase of our favourite kit, with 26 Products of the Year and a total of 104 Best Buys set to be revealed from 9.30pm (GMT) today, Monday 26th October.

All the winners will be announced at our Awards night in London and simultaneously across social media via the What Hi-Fi? Twitter and Facebook accounts. Follow the #WhatHiFiAwards hashtag for live updates from the ceremony.

The Awards ceremony is expected to get under way at around 9.30pm, with 26 categories and a total of 104 winners. The 2015 Awards section of the website - complete with all the winners - will go live right after the winners are revealed at around 10.30pm, with the special Awards issue of the magazine available in shops and to buy online from midnight.

Last year we revealed 99 winners across 24 product categories. This year we will have two additional categories, with the Temptations Award set to highlight the best of the high-end kit we cover during the year, and a portable music player category to showcase our favourite compact music machines.

Last year, Sony was the big winner, winning a total of nine Awards across multiple categories including Product of the Year in the home cinema amplifiers category and the best in-ear headphones Award.

Samsung also featured heavily in the winners, taking away three Awards for its 48in, 55in and 65in televisions, including the first What Hi-Fi? Awards for 4K TVs.

Bluesound scooped the inaugural Product of the Year in the multi-room systems category, while Naim took top honours in the hugely competitive wireless speakers section.

In more traditional territory, the B&W 685 S2 speakers took home our stereo speaker Product of the Year Award, while Q Acoustics and Wharfedale, amongst others, also took home 2014 Awards in the speakers section.

But what about this year? Our lips are sealed for now.

Wondering how we used to do things? You can check out our feature on the very first What Hi-Fi? Awards, back in 1983 or see our round-up of some of the best turntables of the 21st century.

