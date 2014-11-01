Best In-ear headphones 2014

Product of the year
£50-£150
Sony MDR-EX650AP
Product of the Year, Awards 2014. From sound, to fit, the EX650s are everything a pair of in-ears should be
Best buys
Up to £50
SoundMagic E10S
"Still going strong with a no-compromise proposition, this multi-Award winner’s latest update is a treat."
£150-£300
Shure SE425
"Another year, and another Award - these really are still the finest in-ears we’ve ever heard at this price."
£300+
Sennheiser IE800
"Expensive? For sure. But if you want the very best in-ear headphones money can buy, these are the ones."