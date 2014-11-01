Best Home cinema amplifiers 2014

Product of the year
£350-£700
Sony STR-DN1050
"Sony raises the bar once again: this is a seriously good midrange amp that balances muscle and subtlety with stacks of features at a good price."
Best buys
Up to £350
Yamaha RX-V377
"Superb surround sound on a budget – an absolute no-brainer if you're building your first home cinema system."
£700-£1500
Pioneer SC-LX58
"The reigning champion gets even better. Superbly detailed and dynamic sound combined with all the features you need make this a natural winner."