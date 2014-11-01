Trending

Best Home cinema amplifiers 2014

Product of the year

£350-£700

Sony STR-DN1050

Read the full review here

"Sony raises the bar once again: this is a seriously good midrange amp that balances muscle and subtlety with stacks of features at a good price."

Best buys

Up to £350

Yamaha RX-V377

Read the full review here

"Superb surround sound on a budget – an absolute no-brainer if you're building your first home cinema system."

£700-£1500

Pioneer SC-LX58

Read the full review here

"The reigning champion gets even better. Superbly detailed and dynamic sound combined with all the features you need make this a natural winner."