Trending

Best On-ear headphones 2014

Product of the year

Best portable on-ears up to £100

AKG Y50

Read the full review here

"Excelling in sound and style, the Y50s are a cracking introduction to AKG’s latest range."

Best buys

Best home on-ears £150-£300

Grado SR325e

Read the full review here

"The musical, detailed sound of these Grados makes them a truly top buy."

Best noise-cancelling headphones

Bose QuietComfort 25

Read the full review here

"Put simply, these are the noise-cancellation headphones by which all others should be judged."

Best portable on-ears £100-£200

Philips Fidelio M1MKII

Read the full review here

"A step up in sound quality over the original, Award-winning model from last year – they're just as comfy, and have a bit more pep."

Best portable on-ears £200-£300

Beyerdynamic T51i

Read the full review here

"These headphones are better than ever, and now there’s a remote control. What more could you ask for?"

Best home over-ears £300+

Shure SRH1540

Read the full review here

"Heads up for a real treat - if you want to enjoy great sound in pampering comfort all day long, give these a go."

Best home over-ears up to £150

AKG K550

Read the full review here

"A hugely capable pair of closed-back headphones that just don't sound closed. Rousingly musical and with no obvious deficiencies."

Best wireless headphones

Philips Fidelio M2BT

Read the full review here

"The Award-winning M1BTs have been given an upgrade and sticking to that successful formula means Philips bags another winner."