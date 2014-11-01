Trending

Best Wireless speakers 2014

Product of the year

£750+

Naim Mu-so

"Naim's first entry into the wireless speaker market, and it's an absolute belter. It may command a premium price, but you won't be disappointed."

Best buys

Up to £150

Cambridge Audio Go

"Cambridge Audio does it again – this is a fantastic, hugely entertaining Bluetooth wireless speaker."

£150-£300

Monitor Audio AirStream S200

"Excellent performance, great price and streaming features galore."

£500-£750

Dali Kubik Free

"The Kubik Free is a real entertainer – an enthusiastic-sounding wireless speaker mixed with a solid feature set."

£300-£500

Geneva Model S Wireless DAB+

"A classy speaker with additional radio features, the Model S has reached wireless hi-fi heaven."