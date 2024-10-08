What a Flex! The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is under £100 for the first time

As no-frills Bluetooth speakers go, the Bose SoundLink Flex is one of the better models around. And here it is at its lowest ever price, courtesy of Prime Big Deal Days. It is now just £99 at Amazon. That's a discount of £50 on the 'tested at' price, and £10 less than non-Prime members will pay.

Best Bose SoundLink Flex Prime Day deal

Bose SoundLink Flex was £149 now £99 at Amazon (save £50)

Bar a couple of extra features, the SoundLink Flex is a Bluetooth speaker, pure and simple. Nothing wrong with that, especially when it does such a good job of it – which it certainly does, with a healthy battery life, element-resistant design and excellent sound quality. It's a lot of speaker for the money.

With more technology than ever at their fingertips, we can see how it is tempting to cram a speaker with everything possible: a hand-off to headphones mode, multi-room skills, direct streaming through Spotify Connect... But the Bose SoundLink Flex gets none of this. It's a Bluetooth speaker pure and simple – you get hands-free calls and a party mode, and that's about it for extras.

Underwhelming? Maybe. But turn it on and we have little doubt you will be impressed.

The custom-designed driver and two small passive radiators create a sound with real scale, that is far bigger than it has any right to be, coming from a speaker with such dimensions. It's particularly adept at handling vocals, putting them front and centre in the mix, bringing out plenty of detail.

The audio has plenty of punch and flow, though it doesn't all hang together quite as cohesively as with some rivals, perhaps. But the audio is very consistent, wherever the speaker is placed, thanks to its PositionIQ tech, which calibrates the sound to its surroundings.

You also get 12 hours of battery life, and you can connect it to two devices at once. And all for less than £100.

