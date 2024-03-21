We've found 3 amazing deals on award-winning Arcam hi-fi – but act fast as stocks are limited

Spring has the deals rolling in over at Amazon. But if you're in the mood to buy some proper hi-fi, almost every specialist retailer has decided to celebrate the end of winter by firing out deals at quite a remarkable pace – and boy do we have a fine trio of bargains for you here.

The Amazon Spring Deal Days is currently live, but it's over at Peter Tyson where you'll find a triumvirate of awesome Arcam deals that put anything we've seen over at big-tech central to shame.

Not one, not two but three Arcam Award-winners are on sale – the CD5, A15 and the A5 – all immensely entertaining and likeable products that we feel demand to be heard. If you're in the market for some new hi-fi and want to save money while you search, this is the place for you.

Arcam hi-fi deals

Arcam A15 <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=38326&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fpetertyson.co.uk%2Farcam-a15-integrated-amplifier" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk""> was £1099 now £999 at Peter Tyson (save £100)

The Award-winning <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/Arcam-A15" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk"">A15 amplifier was one of the best products we tested across all product categories last year, blowing us away with its sonic clarity, punch and dynamic agility. Add to that a handsome spec list, classy build and useful feature set and you've got one of the best in the business. A deal with £100 off? Grab it and don't let go.

Arcam A5 <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=38326&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fpetertyson.co.uk%2Farcam-a5-integrated-amplifier" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk""> was £749 now £699 at Peter Tyson (save £50)

The (also) Award-winning <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/Arcam-A5" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk"">A5 stereo amplifier saw Arcam return to the (relatively) affordable stereo amp market with a sizeable bang. Not only does it give you that articulation and entertaining sound for which the British brand is known, but you're also getting one of the most accessible and feature-laden amps at this price. £50 off makes a great product even greater.

Arcam CD5 <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=38326&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fpetertyson.co.uk%2Farcam-cd5-cd-player" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk""> was £699 now £649 at Peter Tyson (save £50)

Yep, it's yet another Award-winner courtesy of the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/arcam-cd5" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk"">Arcam CD5. If you're looking to dust off your old CDs and enjoy the revival of physical media in all its glory, the CD5 CD player should be your starting point. It's fantastically engaging, dynamic and peppy to listen to, plus it's a pleasure to use and a sight to behold. A £50 discount only sweetens the deal.

