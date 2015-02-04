We start our latest round-up with that strong showing from Sky during the six months to 31st December 2014; a period in which the company added 204,000 new customers in the UK.

It's the highest growth posted by Sky for nine years, while its one-million product sales mark a four-year high. There was also "record growth" in the German and Austrian markets for Sky to report.

Not only that, but - as Engadget points out - it appears Sky has let slip details of a "next-generation" Now TV box that's due for release later this year with a refreshed user interface.

Read more: sky.com

MORE: Sky 4K box rumoured for spring 2015 release

iOS overtakes Android in the US

Apple's decision to release larger smartphones with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus has proved a success, at least if new Kantar Worldpanel ComTech smartphone sales data is to be believed.

In the US, iOS devices outsold their Android counterparts during the fourth quarter of 2014 – and it's the first time that's happened for two years, although the margin was a mere 0.1 per cent.

Read more: kantarworldpanel.com

MORE: iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus – release date, prices, features, specs

Superfi unveils own cables with QED

Superfi, one of the leading UK hi-fi and home cinema retailers, has partnered with QED to unveil its own brand loudspeaker cable and analogue interconnects, which are now available to buy.

The range includes the Superfi XT loudspeaker cable (£4.95m per metre) and the Superfi Audio Interconnect (from £40 per 0.6m pair); both incorporating 99.999 per cent oxygen-free copper.

Read more: superfi.co.uk

MORE: Read all our speaker cable reviews and news

BeoPlay A2 makes B&O history

October 2014 saw B&O Play make its debut in the burgeoning wireless speaker market and now it seems its decision to release its first ever portable Bluetooth speaker has paid dividends.

The BeoPlay A2 – designed by Cecile Manz – has been hailed as the fastest selling product that Bang & Olufsen has ever produced, with more than 50,000 speakers sold inside three months.

Read more: beoplay.com

MORE: B&O Play launches first Bluetooth speaker with the BeoPlay A2

New colours for Cambridge Audio Go

Cambridge Audio has revealed that its Award-winning Go wireless speaker has been launched in red or blue finishes – adding to the black or white finishes already available.

The Go incorporates Near Field Communication technology for one-touch Bluetooth pairing and supports the aptX codec. Meanwhile, its battery is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of playback.

Read more: cambridgeaudio.com

MORE: Cambridge Audio Go review

Playcast secures Samsung smart TV deal

If you're thinking of buying a Samsung smart TV during the second quarter, you might find yourself with an additional feature after Playcast Media announced the integration of its service.

The cloud-based platform will offer access to a large catalogue of video games through your TV – all without the need for a games console. It'll be available in the UK and Ireland among countries.

Read more: playcast-media.com

MORE: Samsung unveils new SUHD TV line-up