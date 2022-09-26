Vote for the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 Readers' Award!

Here's your chance to play a part in choosing one of the winners for this year's What Hi-Fi? Awards – the 2022 Readers' Award!

The 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards, in association with Sevenoaks Sound and Vision (opens in new tab), will see more than 100 Best Buy winners revealed online on Wednesday 12th October.

This will be followed, as is now customary, with an Awards ceremony to announce the Product of the Year for each category on Wednesday 9th November. Also announced on the night will be a selection of special awards, including the winner of this year's Readers' Award. And that's where we need your help.

You can vote for your favourite product of the year based on our shortlist below, which comprises ten of this year's most popular products on What Hi-Fi?. Each vote will go towards deciding this year's overall winner.

So, read on for our selections, check out the review links below for more information, and then use the form below to vote. Voting closes on Monday 10th October at 5pm BST.

Remember, the first 2022 winners will be announced on Wednesday 12th October.

Read about this year's shortlisted products

Vote for your favourite below