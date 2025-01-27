Upgrading your home cinema? This highly rated 4K projector hits incredible new low price

The Xgimi Horizon Ultra 4K has received a substantial price cut at Peter Tyson, dropping from £1,699 to £1,349 – a hefty saving of £350 on this innovative highly rated projector.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen the Horizon Ultra hit at a major retailer, matching last year's Amazon Black Friday discount, making it a particularly appealing deal for anyone looking to elevate their home cinema setup. While the projector briefly touched £1,106 at Visunext UK last October according to PriceSpy , it's currently selling for £1,649 there, making Peter Tyson's price particularly competitive.

Xgimi Horizon Ultra: was £1,699 now £1,349 at Peter Tyson The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is one of the growing number of “home cinema in a box” home projectors doing the rounds. It’s also one of the highest scoring units in its class that we’ve reviewed, earning a solid 4 star rating when we test it.

Price aside, there are plenty of reasons for this deal to tempt you. The Horizon Ultra stands out for its innovative 'Dual Light' technology, which combines laser and LED lighting systems, and our review found that this hybrid approach delivers some impressive results, with the projector showing "much bolder, richer saturations than we see with the vast majority of projectors" at this price point.

Under the hood, you're getting 4K resolution via DLP's XPR technology, Dolby Vision support, and a quoted brightness of 2300 lumens – though our testing suggested this might be conservative, as the projector delivered notably bright, punchy images. The unit can create pictures from 40 to 200 inches and includes built-in Harman Kardon speakers delivering 2 x 12W of power with Dolby Atmos support.

The audio performance impressed in testing too, with the sound system managing to project audio that seems to emanate more from the vicinity of your screen than from the projector itself. While bass doesn't reach the depths that some TVs achieve, it's substantial enough to prevent action scenes from sounding thin or shrill.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Design-wise, Xgimi has taken an unusual approach. The Horizon Ultra sports a near-cubic shape wrapped in leather with a distinctive Misty Gold finish. It's clearly designed to blend into your living space rather than dominate it, though this aesthetic might not be to everyone's taste. The included remote combines silver metallic, black metallic and black plastic elements, though the absence of button backlighting was noted as a minor drawback.

On the connectivity front, you get two HDMI ports (one with eARC support), two USB ports, a LAN port, plus wireless and Bluetooth capabilities. Gamers will also appreciate the impressive 18.5ms input lag in Boost mode, though you'll need to disable the auto keystone correction to achieve this speed. Without Boost mode, the lag sits at a still-respectable 35.2ms.

The projector includes some thoughtful setup features too, including motorised optical zoom adjustment and Intelligent Screen Adaption 3.0, which offers automatic keystone correction and focus adjustments. It can even detect wall colours and adjust the image accordingly if you're not using a proper screen.

As for the picture, we found the Horizon Ultra particularly capable in rooms that aren't completely blacked out – a common scenario for many home users. The combination of high brightness and rich colours helps it maintain image quality even with some ambient light present. While black levels could be better in very dark scenes, taking on what was described as a "slightly yellow caste at times," the overall package – especially at this reduced price – makes for a compelling option in the mid-range projector market.

One notable feature is the projector's 25,000-hour rated lifespan for its light source – equivalent to watching 12,500 two-hour films. Unlike traditional lamp-based projectors, there's no need to factor in the cost of replacement bulbs every few thousand hours.

The smart features run on Android TV, though the implementation was found somewhat patchy, with some UK catch-up apps missing and Netflix support unavailable at the time of review. However, the included Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV apps are properly optimised for the projector's 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos capabilities.

At £1,349, it sits in an interesting spot between standard 4K projectors and the pricier ultra-short throw models, offering some compelling features that could make it an attractive option for those looking to upgrade their home cinema setup.

