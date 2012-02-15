Update 15.02.12

We've just been given a sneak preview of Sony's forthcoming Blu-ray home cinema systems at Sony HQ in Tokyo.

Pictured below are prototypes of the flagship Monolith design system (as also depicted in the press shot above) which will be available with tallboy or satellite speakers, and the entry-level 5.1 set-up.

Neither is a fully finished working model, but at least you get a clearer idea of what they'll look like. 3D Blu-ray compatibility is, naturally, part of the spec. Further details with UK release dates/pricing below.

Published 10.01.12 at CES

CES has also seen Sony launch a flotilla of new home cinema systems. Highlights include enhanced auto-calibration, wireless rear speakers, smartphone control.

The N-Series of systems also boast Sony’s new Magnetic Fluid speakers, which the company claims are more energy efficient. All these models will be launched in the UK (dates and prices below).

Sony BDV-NF720

Due May

£550

Magnetic Fluid speakers

3D playback

Wi-fi

Super Bit Mapping video technology

Sony BDV-N590

Due May

5.1 system

£450

Advanced automatic speaker calibration

3D playback

Wi-fi

Super Bit Mapping video technology

Sony BDV-N790

£550

Due May

5.1 system

1000W total power

wireless speakers

Wifi

Super Bit Mapping video technology

3D playback

Sony BDV-EF220

Due May

£250

2.1 system

3D playback

Sony BDV-E190

Due April

£300

5.1 system

3D playback

Sony BDV-E290

Due May

£350

5.1 system

3D playback

1000W total power

iPod dock included

Sony BDV-E490

Due May

£450

5.1 system

3D playback

1000W total power

iPod dock included

tall-boy front speakers

We'll have details of Sony's new lineup of standalone Blu-ray decks later today.

