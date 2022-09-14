Upcoming iPhone update optimises charging from green energy sources

Apple has only just launched iOS 16, its updated operating system for 2022, but new features are already being teased for upcoming versions of the software. One of these, Clean Energy Optimiser, is intended to reduce the iPhone’s carbon footprint.

Slated to launch in the US later this year, the feature is intended to optimise the battery charging times for the iPhone, taking into account when the grid is using more sustainable energy sources. Apple’s theory is that if everyone charges during these times, less non-sustainable energy will be used, making it greener than ever to own an iPhone. Clean Energy Optimiser will work hand in hand with Apple’s existing Optimised Battery Charging option, a feature designed to learn your personal charging patterns in order to prolong the lifespan of your iPhone’s battery. These features, when paired together, should help to reduce both carbon emissions and e-waste.

While Clean Energy Optimiser is set to be released in the future, there are plenty of new features you can use now with the iOS 16 update. New lock-screen customisation is the headlining software innovation from Apple, with customisable widgets and dynamic backgrounds to show you the weather, say, or scroll through your photo library.

Something that may pique the interest of AV enthusiasts is Apple’s update to Spatial Audio, introducing a new way to improve audio performance on AirPods and Beats Fit Pro. The new version of the iOS now allows you to take a scan of your ear with the iPhone’s TrueDepth camera; this will then be used to personalise your Spatial Audio experience based on the shape of your ear. Other companies such as Sony and Creative have already taken a similar approach, so it's good to see Apple follow suit.

