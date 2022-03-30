Unmissable Naim deal knocks £400 off special edition Mu-so 2 wireless speaker

Five-star stunner can be yours for £1199, down from £1599

Naim Mu-so 2 special edition
You can save a whopping £400 on the special Wood Edition of the Naim Mu-so 2 premium wireless speaker over at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks. The price has dropped from £1599 to £1199.

This unique version of a five-star favourite sports an exterior made from sustainable Ayous hardwood which is treated and then lacquered to give the appearance of a light oak finish.  Even the speaker's aluminium heatsinks are given a special tint to match.

Beneath the grille you'll find a pair of dome tweeters, two midrange drivers and two woofers, all optimised with the help of parent company Focal, plus a 450W digital amplifier.

Naim Mu-so 2 wood edition wireless speaker £1599 £1199 at Richer Sounds (save £400)
The Naim Mu-so 2 is one of the best wireless audio products we've tested at this price point. It sounds immense and boasts a comprehensive list of streaming features that justify the premium price tag. Now with £400 off at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks.

And under the hood, there's a full suite of streaming features including Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal and Google Chromecast. UPnP functionality gives the Naim the ability to stream hi-res music up to PCM 32-bit/384kHz. Physical inputs include a USB port, an optical input (limited to 24-bit/96kHz), a 3.5mm analogue input and an HDMI ARC socket so you can connect the Naim to your TV if you wish.

There’s also an ethernet port to go alongside the built-in wi-fi, and it's all controlled through Naim's neat app (which works with iOS and Android devices).

But the Mu-so 2 isn't just a pretty face. Sound quality is on point too, with the Naim serving up a full-bodied, rhythmic and detailed sound that really entertains you. There's good bass weight and notes are delivered with control and conviction.

We're huge fans of the 2nd generation Naim Mu-so, so the fact you can get this special edition with a huge £400 saving makes it all the more attractive in our eyes.

