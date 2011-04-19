Sales of 3D Blu-ray discs are set to rocket in the US, UK, Germany and France, according to market analysts IHS Screen Digest.

Overall sales across the four countries will hit $213.9m (£131m) this year, six times more than last year, and the UK will be fastest-growing market, with sales of £15m, a tenfold increase on last year's figure.

That makes the UK the West's second largest market for 3D Blu-ray.

The report suggests that around 7.5m 3D Blu-ray discs will be sold in the four countries this year – just 1.5m were shipped in 2010 – and studios are expected to have more than 65 titles on sale in the States this year, with a fifth of those common from Disney.

Current or forthcoming 3D releases from Disney include Tron Legacy and Tangled, along with converted versions of Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King.

The States is expected to account for over 75% of the 3D Blu-ray market, with consumers expected to spend over $160m (£100m) buying some 5.7m 3D discs.

However, it's thought there will be around 60 titles on sale in the UK by the end of this year, and sales here are expected to be around £56m in 2014.

Germany is expected to spend around €11m (just under £10m) on 3D discs this year, with France in third place in Europe with sales of €8.6m (£7.5m).

It's expected that by 2014 German consumer spending on 3D Blu-ray discs will reach €62m (£55m), and that in France €32.7m (£29m).

The figures are based purely on discs conforming to the Blu-ray Disc Association's BD3D standard, and exclude titles using the older anaglyph 3D technology.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook