Treat yourself to a 55-inch LG C2 OLED at its lowest price ever on this early Black Friday sale at Amazon

One of best OLED TVs money can buy, the LG C2, is now on sale at its lowest price ever for the 55-inch, coming in at $1297 and 28% off over at Amazon (opens in new tab).

In our review of the LG C2, we gave this TV five-stars and complimented its amazing picture quality, totally flawless gaming specs, and feature-packed OS. If you want the best, the C2 OLED is a fantastic choice, especially on sale.

LG C2 OLED early Black Friday Amazon sale

LG C2 OLED 55-inch: $1800 $1297 at Amazon

It's hard to beat the C2 OLED. It's got a superb picture, excellent gaming performance, and all the features you could want. At its lowest-ever price, if you're in the market for a new TV, you can't go wrong with a C2.

LG OLED TVs have been some of the best money can buy because of their reputation for flawless image quality, top-tier gaming performance, and even engaging audio, and the C2 OLED does not disappoint in any of these regards.

Most importantly, the C2 looks fantastic. Everything you watch will look bright and punchy but still dynamic and detailed. Endless contrast is on offer, but never enough to obscure anything. HDR is a perfect fit, thanks to OLED's blacks.

If you're a gamer, not to worry, because the C2 supports 4K/120Hz alongside VRR, ALLM, and even HGiG for the best in color accuracy. Aside from all of that, in our testing, we found the LG C2's input lag to be under 10ms, which is around the best you can get outside of transitioning over to a monitor.

Audio on the C2 is a big success, too, managing to provide a punchy, vibrant listening experience that has no trouble handling voices and conversation. Of course, especially with a TV of the C2's caliber, we'd recommend pairing this with an external audio solution, like a soundbar.

If you're in the market for a new TV, no matter who you are, you can't go wrong with a C2 OLED. Normally, price is often the biggest drawback of this set, but with this 28% off Amazon sale, you can get one for cheap, if you act fast.

