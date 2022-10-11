Prime Day TV deal: Toshiba's brand-new Fire TV is already 25% off

Back in September, we reported on the launch of Toshiba's new line-up of smart TVs for the UK, including its first-ever Fire TV, the UF3D.

Fans of Amazon's Fire TV platform will be pleased to know that the UF3D has just been discounted by a massive 25 per cent in the Prime Day sale for both its 55-inch (opens in new tab) and 65-inch (opens in new tab)sizes, bringing them down to just £340 and £410 respectively.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba UF3D 65-inch Fire TV £549 £410 at Amazon (save £139) (opens in new tab) This 4K Ultra HD LED TV boasts HDR10, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth and Airplay. Thanks to its Fire TV OS, there's comprehensive app support, including Freeview Play, Prime Video and Netflix, and there's Alexa voice control too. Its sound system comes courtesy of cult audio brand Onkyo. If you're looking for something smaller, the 55-inch model is now down to just £340. (opens in new tab)

The UF3D is Toshiba’s first TV with Fire TV built-in. It’s designed to integrate with an existing Alexa setup and includes an Alexa Remote for voice control.

This 4K UHD model also features Toshiba’s TRU Picture Engine with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Dolby Atmos is supported, and Onkyo has also designed its speaker system, which includes an internal sub.

(Image credit: Future)

This isn't a model we have tested, but we were able to give it a spin at IFA and found it very user-friendly.

As you would expect from Amazon's TV platform, there is comprehensive app support. Of course, it benefits from the Fire TV Voice Remote with Alexa to allow you to quickly find, launch and control content as well as compatible smart home devices.

If you are looking for an inexpensive, well-specified smart TV with Amazon's popular platform on board, this Toshiba could be well worth picking up in the Prime Day sale.

MORE

Prime Day TV deal: Hisense 43-inch QLED slashed by 30%

The five-star Sony A90J OLED TV deal stands out as one of the big Prime Day deals

Our pick of the very best TVs currently on the market