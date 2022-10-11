Prime Day TV deal: Hisense 43-inch QLED slashed by 30%

Fancy a 43-inch Hisense QLED TV with Dolby Vision HDR for only £299 (opens in new tab)? Head over to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale and your wish will be granted.

The Hisense 43E77HQTUK QLED TV was priced at £429, so today's pre-Black Friday deal saves you £130. It's not a model we've reviewed, but we all for 4K QLED panels with gamer-friendly features.

The 30% mega-saving (opens in new tab) ends at midnight on 13th October, and may never return, so act fast if you want this deal...

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43-inch 4K QLED TV £429 £299 at Amazon (save £130) (opens in new tab)

This Dolby Vision HDR TV sounds like a genuine bargain even at full price. We would expect bold colours, plenty of punch and lots of streaming apps. Grab one for £299 at Amazon while stocks last. Deal ends midnight on 13th October.

We're big fans of QLED – or 'Quantum Dot' – TVs. They tend to deliver vibrant colours, outstanding peak brightness and .

This model – the Hisense 43E77HQTUK – promises a crisp 4K resolution image and the ability to upscale Full HD images to sparking 4K. It supports the high-end Dolby Vision HDR format, DTS:X virtual surround sound, Bluetooth and wi-fi.

Prefer gaming? The E77HGT offers a handy Game Mode (making it easy to flick between TV content and console games), as well as a gamer-friendly input lag of less than 20ms.

Built-in Alexa means you can change the channel using just your voice, while the Vidaa U5 operating system delivers access to most of your favourite streaming apps, including Netflix and Disney Plus.

This QLED TV was 'cheap' at £429. Now only £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab), it's a real tempter...

