Five-star Sony A90J OLED TV deal stands out as one of the big Prime Day deals

Sony's OLED TVs are generally held in high regard for their superb picture quality, and the 2021 XR-55A90J does not disappoint. It's sharper and more detailed than LG's 2021 G1 OLED and it's one of the most natural-looking pictures we've seen. And, to top things off, motion is handled beautifully too.

The A90J also raises the bar for Sony OLEDs when it comes to usability, allowing users to quickly and smoothly get access to all the various apps and settings they need.

TV speakers are notoriously disappointing, but the Sony XR-55A90J wows with its audio, too. It's more than capable of filling a room with sound and immersing you in a scene. However, of course, even the best TV speakers are no match for a separate sound system, so you might want to consider adding a soundbar.

And while the XR-55A90J doesn't have the best input latency money can buy for gaming, it's close to it, and now Sony's VRR update has finally arrived this set is a more attractive proposition for hardcore gamers.

