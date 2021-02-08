Top JBL headphones deal: superb sporty Reflect Flow earbuds drop to just £65

Athletes (or anyone looking for a Valentine's Day gift for the athlete in their life) rejoice! Our favourite JBL inexpensive sporty true wireless headphones are now reduced to half their original RRP at Argos and Amazon – but you'll have to step to it yourself, they're selling fast!

The JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds are available in four colours, but only the black model is reduced – if you want the turquoise set the price jumps right back up to their previous price of around £130 at Amazon, further proof that this really is a top deal.

You won't find a better blend of good sound and sports-centric features at this price. Three sets of fins and tips are included, and also noteworthy is their 30-hour battery life – 10 from the buds themselves and 20 via the carry case – and IPX7 water resistance. Bargain!

In our five-star JBL Reflect Flow review, we lauded the true wireless earbuds for their "athlete-worthy fit alongside good sound".

The Reflect Flow have a deep but playful bass that's also precise and well-balanced. Another noteworthy feature is Ambient Aware, which lets in some background noise so you can hear traffic noise or station announcements. Meanwhile, the TalkThru function dampens the volume low enough to hold a conversation without taking the earbuds out – convenient and polite!

Three sets of separate tips and fins are included. While we found them a little fiddly to fit, we've been able to go for many a run in them comfortably with the correct accoutrements.

Add to this an IPX7 waterproof rating and a 30-hour total battery life and you can understand why we're big fans of the JBL Reflect Flow headphones for gym-goers, especially at this incredible price.

