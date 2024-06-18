Tidal scraps MQA and spatial audio format – here's what that means for subscribers

Tidal has announced it is replacing its MQA streams with FLAC versions, following its introduction of the FLAC format last spring to complement the existing MQA offering. It is also scrapping 360 Reality Audio tracks, sticking only with Dolby Atmos as its immersive audio format of choice. The changes will come into effect on 24th July.

Tidal emailed a subscribing What Hi-Fi? team member the following email yesterday evening:

"On July 24 2024, we’re replacing the music in TIDAL’s MQA catalog with FLAC versions. In addition to this change, we're removing all podcasts and music available in 360 Reality Audio."

So, no more MQA or 360 Reality Audio on Tidal. We can't say we are hugely surprised by the service's move. The days of it supporting MQA seemed numbered when it not only added FLAC but chose it as its "preferred format for high-resolution audio”. Earlier this week, Lenbrook (owner of PSB, NAD, Bluesound and, since September, MQA) announced it was joining forces with HDTracks to launch a new MQA-powered hi-res service to rival Tidal, Qobuz, Apple Music and Amazon Music. So MQA streaming does live on...

In a new supporting document explaining the upcoming changes, Tidal says it currently has at least 16-bit/44.1kbps FLAC versions for nearly all MQA tracks today but may not have a replacement for every single one when MQA does disappear. "We are working hard to ensure all existing MQA tracks will be replaced with a FLAC version in a timely manner," it reads.

Subscribers who have downloaded MQA tracks or albums for offline access will need to update their Tidal app to the latest version on 24th July and redownload the tracks in FLAC.

As for Sony's 360 Reality Audio format, Tidal clarifies in that same document that Dolby Atmos will be the only immersive format it supports "due to the number of compatible devices, catalog availability, and artist adoption of the format". When the changes occur in July, you will see the track or album greyed out and unavailable for streaming. Sony's 360 Reality Audio lives on in Amazon Music and Deezer.

It's been all change for Tidal in the past year, with its FLAC introduction and tier simplification, but its landscape now seems settled: "We have no further plans to change our audio format offerings going forward, and we remain committed to providing our subscribers with exceptional audio quality."

Expert opinion Expert opinion Becky Roberts Managing Editor In April, Tidal simplified its subscription tiers and lowered its pricing, offering its £20/$20-per-month 'HiFi Plus' subscription for a cheaper, Spotify-matching £11/$11 price plan. The streaming service may now be taking away support for two technologies, which will no doubt disappoint streamers in the MQA camp, but it still offers the more popular and accessible alternatives to both – hi-res FLAC and Dolby Atmos spatial audio – and in my opinion still offers the most competitive hi-res streaming package for audiophiles. Will Lenbrook's forthcoming service disrupt the scene? That remains to be seen.

