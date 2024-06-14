There's a new streaming service coming for "discerning music fans" from the people behind MQA

Lenbrook has announced plans to launch a new service built around MQA's Airia tech in a bid to take on the likes of Tidal and Qobuz.

The high-res audio specialist, which acquired MQA when it went into administration last year, recently announced the formation of of MQA Labs and revealed its newly branded "Airia", Foqus" and "Qrono" initiatives. These include wireless streaming protocols designed to "bring audio processing enhancements across the music supply chain".

Some of these protocols have found their new home. Lenbrook Media Group has unveiled its partnership with HDTracks, the established streaming platform aimed at delivering high-res audio to "discerning music fans". The partnership includes plans for a new service aimed at the audiophile end of the market.

The new service will be the first to employ Lenbrook’s new "Airia" tech,. Airia is a transmission codec which aims to provide the best resolution possible regardless of bandwidth availability. Designed for low-latency wireless communications, Airia "brings the benefits of a format-agnostic, scalable codec with an unmatched combination of audio quality, reliability, and data efficiency", according to Lenbrook.

The service will offer users the chance to choose between listening to their music in PCM/FLAC or MQA formats, with Airia offering the delivery mechanism for transferring the files from the servers to the listener’s app or device.

The box-fresh platform will be available across a variety of mediums. In addition to its bespoke mobile applications, Lenbrook plans for the streaming service to be incorporated into "many of the world’s leading high-end audio ecosystems, apps, and brands", although no concrete names have been provided just yet.

According to HDTracks co-founder David Chesky: “We have wanted to launch an HDTracks streaming service for some time. In Lenbrook we have a partner with global reach to help us launch a service ensuring quality and consumer choice. Fans will get to choose their format – either PCM/FLAC or MQA - in a service that will ensure high-resolution audio streaming whether you are in your home or on-the-go.”

