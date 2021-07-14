Tidal free trial: get 3 months free on Premium and HiFi streams

Tidal is no stranger to a deal and once again there's a certified bargain on offer for anyone looking to up their streaming game.

Right now, and presumably for a limited time, you can enjoy three months of Tidal absolutely free. Normally, you'd be limited to a one-month Tidal free trial but for now you can bag a full three months before you have to pay a penny (or a cent).

The three months free includes Tidal Premium and Tidal HiFi, giving you the chance to sample the very best audio quality that Tidal offers.

Tidal free trial deal

Tidal Premium or HiFi: three months for FREE

We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2020 Award – and that was at its original monthly price. Now it's free for three months.

Normally you would be paying £9.99 per month ($9.99, AU$11.99) for Tidal Premium or £19.99 ($19.99, AU$23.99) for Tidal HiFi. So it's quite a saving across three months.

Of course, once your free trial is over, you can either cancel or choose to start paying the monthly charge. Further discounts on the standard rates are available for students and families, and in the US, for military and first responders.

This offer is only available for new Tidal customers but if you are thinking of trying Tidal, now looks like a good time.

Needless to say, unless you'd rather open Tidal out to the whole household with the Family plan, we'd get stuck into the HiFI tier, which is Tidal's most premium. In addition to Tidal's intuitive interface and expansive catalogue, you get access to Tidal Masters – Tidal's expansive collection of hi-res audio tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz).

In our Tidal review, we noted, "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."

