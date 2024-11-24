This talented 65-inch Samsung Mini LED TV is at its best-ever price for Black Friday – save over £1000!

We imagine that scores of buyers will be booting up laptops all over the country in a bit to dig out the best TV deal possible, and while we've seen some spectacular discounts already, it's hard to think of many deals that have offered such a large chunk of money off a big-screen set.

Thanks to Black Friday, the 65-inch Samsung QN95D (QE65QN95D) has fallen from its original test price high of £3299 to a measly £1899 at Amazon, an astronomical saving of £1400. That, we're sure we don't need to tell you, is a saving of more than 40 per cent!

Best Samsung Mini LED TV deal

Samsung QN95D (QE65QN95D) was £3299 now £1899 at Amazon (save £1400)

This is an absolutely colossal deal on a sizeable, and very decent, 65-inch set. The Samsung QN95D (QE65QN95D) is a high-end Mini LED TV that we tested earlier this year at a price that would have put it out of the reach of many. Having dropped by well over £1000 though, you could pick up a luxurious model for a less-than-luxury outlay. Price check: £2199 at John Lewis

If you're hunting for the best TV deals this Black Friday, chances are you'll have considered a shiny new Samsung to get your movies and games looking their best. What we have here is just such a set, with the high-end QN95D Mini LED TV offering strong levels of performance and a handsome feature set with just a few little quirks along the way.

As the case with most of Samsung's swanky televisions, the QN95D is pleasing to the eye before you've even switched it on. Thanks to the South Korean brand's distinctive 'Infinity One' design, the 65-inch unit grants a slender, stylish impression, with slim and modern bezels surrounding the screen and a centrally mounted pedestal that connects to a rectangular metal base. That premium look is only enhanced by the Samsung's slender, metallic-looking edges that go a good way towards giving the whole composition an aesthetic appeal from practically any angle.

Things, naturally, get better if you actually make the effort to turn the thing on. The Samsung QN95D gets a lot right in the picture department, offering a bright, crisp and well-balanced presentation that goes big on brightness and overall clarity. It may be bright and sharp to behold, but the QN95D also does a good job of reigning itself in enough to bring out the natural aspect of faces and features, such as the visages of the multi-talented Oppenheimer cast, with insight and authenticity.

Feature-wise, it's more good news. Samsung's AI-centric strategy means the 65-inch unit packs a powerful Neo Quantum 4K AI Gen 2 Processor, helping to upscale standard definition and 1080p content to 4K and provide an enhanced three-dimensional effect to images via the Real Depth Enhancer Pro. You're also furnished with HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ support (hooray!), and if you're a keen gamer, four HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling 48GB bandwidth signals make the QN95D ideal for coupling with the latest generation of games console or soundbar.

Ok, we'd like better sound from the standalone unit, and the lack of Dolby Vision support is a bit of a shame, but at this price, those are hardly dealbreakers. At such a spectacular discount, the 65-inch Samsung QN95D is well worth considering, especially if you're a keen gamer or a movie watcher who prioritises a sharp, clear picture from your stellar screen.

MORE:

Check out all of our Black Friday TV deals right here

I review Dolby Atmos soundbars for a living – here's which Sonos you should buy this Black Friday

I'm finding the best Black Friday headphones and wireless earbuds deals – AirPods, Bose, Sony and more

Black Friday hi-fi deals: speakers, amps, music streamers and more, all at tasty discounts