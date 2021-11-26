This is the Black Friday wireless earbuds deal I'm recommending to everyone

You'll be unsurprised to hear that those of us who spend our working lives reviewing tech products, also find ourselves being asked for product recommendations. A lot. And those requests for advice only ramp up around Black Friday.

It provides a handy barometer of exactly what's hot out in the real world, cutting through the noise of new products and PR hype. This year? It's wireless earbuds. For me, it's no longer about which phone, TV, or pair of headphones I'd recommend to my friends and family (and often very distant acquaintances), but instead: "Which pair of wireless earbuds should I buy?"

And, once again reminding me of many people's main concerns, my attempts to convince them they need to spend big bucks often falls on deaf ears. Cheap wireless earbuds (within reason) is often where it's at.

Luckily, there's a Black Friday wireless earbuds deal or three that makes this year's recommendations easy. First up, look no further than the Earfun Air. Yes, really. Cheap but cheerful we gave these five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award, they really are an excellent pair of buds for the money, and now you can save 33%.

Earfun Air £60 Earfun Air £60 £40 at Amazon (save £20)

The cheapest true wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend, these five-star Earfuns do the basics right – and are now £20 off their RRP if you click the coupon code box at Amazon.

OK, so you're prepared to spend a little more. Then you can enjoy a HUGE bargain on what have been our go to earbuds for what already seems like an eternity.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 offer a real step up in sound quality over the Earfun buds and are now available with such a huge discount that I'm almost tempted to buy them myself for the next person who asks. You get the added bonus of noise-cancelling tech which on a pair of earphones this price is amazing.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £108 at Amazon (save £122)

Now succeeded by the WF-1000XM4 but still excellent value for money thanks to their discount. These Sonys combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

But what about the you-know-what, I hear you ask. Yes, if you have an iPhone, there is a lot to be said for buying a pair of AirPods. A gazillion happy customers can't be wrong and there's no denying the way they work so seamlessly with an iPhone, for music, video and calls, is a deal-breaker for many people. And we wouldn't argue.

If you're going to buy a pair of AirPods this Black Friday, we reckon the AirPods Pro might just be the best deal on offer. A healthy saving for the Apple buds that deliver all the tech, including noise-cancelling, Apple spatial audio, Dolby Atmos and dynamic head-tracking.

AirPods Pro with noise cancelling £249 AirPods Pro with noise cancelling £249 £185 at Amazon (save £64)

We called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". And they are available for a new low price just in time for Black Friday.

Whichever pair of wireless earbuds you choose, rest assured you're joining an ever-growing club of people who this year have cut the wires, and gone from over-ear to in-ear buds. What will the hot product be next year? I look forward to finding out from friends and family in due course, maybe during the January sales...