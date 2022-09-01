This five-star iPad deal is already up there with the best Labor Day sales

Labor Day isn't here just yet, but some great Labor Day sales are already going live. Over at Best Buy, you can pick up a 64GB 2021 iPad for just $280 (opens in new tab), down from its original retail price of $330 ad the lowest price we've seen so far.

In our 2021 iPad review, we gave it five-stars, admiring its fantastic picture quality, refined sound, and excellent front camera. The iPad has been the benchmark for tablets for a long time, and the 2021 variant is no different.

Apple iPad (2021) Best Buy deal

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad (2021) 64GB: $330 $280 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The standard iPad is one of the best tablets money can buy, offering up excellent picture quality, great sound, and a fantastic camera. At $50 off, if you're in the market for a great all-round tablet, now could be the time to buy.

The iPad has been a heavyweight in the tablet world since its inception with its sleek design, powerful hardware, and elegant user experience, and that's no different when it comes to the 2021 model. Whether you want to stream, take notes, play games, or anything else, the iPad can do it all with ease.

In particular, Apple is known for its image quality, and the 2021 iPad doesn't disappoint there, bringing a slick, vibrant, gorgeous display that makes scenes pop, colors come alive, and doesn't miss out on detail, even in darker scenes. Usually, watching on a small screen means compromise, but not here.

Sound quality, too, is exceptional, bringing major upgrades over its predecessor when used with headphones. Plus, the speakers on the iPad are no slouches either, improving clarity and presence (especially in busier scenes) over earlier iPads and making for a solid listening experience without headphones.

Of course, the 2021 iPad comes with all the features and strengths of Apple's iPadOS platform, giving you access to millions of apps and basically any online service you can dream up. Plus, there is an endless list of games you can play on iPad too.

If you're in the market for a superb all-round performer, this iPad deal deserves your attention.

