The best early Labor Day TV sales

Labor Day is coming, and of course, so are the Labor Day deals. Every Labor Day, tons of TV deals go live, so if you're looking for an upgrade or a new set, this is the perfect time if you don't want to have to wait months for Black Friday.

Labor Day is, officially, on September 5th, so that's when you can expect to see the most deals, but in the lead-up to the day itself, lots of deals will also be going live. Not to mention that it's likely you'll be able to find deals beyond the 5th.

To help keep you up-to-date, we'll keep this page updated with all the latest deals throughout the Labor Day sales cycle. Make sure to check back here on September 5th, if you aren't ready to pull the trigger on anything just yet.

Below, you'll find deals on TVs of all sizes and at all kinds of prices. We've got great selections from major manufacturers, too, like LG, Samsung, Sony, and more. If you need a TV, read on for the best early Labor Day deals around...

Best early Labor Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) Sony X80J 43-inch LED 4K Smart TV $599 $499 at BestBuy (save $100) (opens in new tab) This sleek 43-inch TV promises deep blacks, great HDR, and lively colors for a modest price tag. Plus, with Google smart TV support, you'll have immediate access to whatever streaming service you'd like.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV $499 $329 at BestBuy (save $170) (opens in new tab)

Much like other TCL sets, this 55-inch set offers up TCL's trademark value, bringing a solid, dynamic display to customers for cheap. Plus, this set comes packed with Roku's operating system, too.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN55QN90AAFXZA: $1799 $1399 at Samsung (save $400) (opens in new tab)

We loved this TV's fantastically bright, punchy picture alongside its excellent sharpness and detail. Plus, this set packs in a superb TV OS, too. At nearly a third off, this Samsung Neo set is exceptional value.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba M550: $1000 $519 at BestBuy (save $481) (opens in new tab)

This Toshiba set is a massive 65-inches, comes packed with 4K support, has a 120Hz native panel, and offers up even HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatibility. On top of all that, this is a Fire TV with all the familiar smart features.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV $2500 $1599 at BestBuy (save $901) (opens in new tab)

The LG C1 is a fantastic TV with top-notch picture quality and a near-flawless set of features. Even on sale, you're still paying for the OLED panel, but the money's well worth it, especially for HDR content.