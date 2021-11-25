This brilliant Bluetooth speaker is now just £31 in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Let's be honest, Black Friday isn't usually about high-end, considered purchases of the best products on the market - after all, they don't tend to get discounted (though you can see our round-up of the best AV deals we've found so far). Instead, it's about bagging a bargain with an impulse purchase. How about this one, then?

If you're in need of a cheap Bluetooth speaker for a spare room, taking on holiday or for one of the kids, this could be just the ticket. Believe it or not, the Tribit StormBox Micro has graced the famous What Hi-Fi? test rooms... and walked away with a glowing five-star review. Yes, we really were impressed by the performance it offered for such a low, low price. And now it is even cheaper.

You can bag this waterproof wireless Bluetooth speaker for just £31.49, down from $52.99, for a today £21.50 or 40% saving.

Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deal

Tribit StormBox Micro £53 Tribit StormBox Micro £53 £31 on Amazon (save £22)

A little-known brand called Tribit Audio has produced a budget belter of a Bluetooth speaker. An 8-hour battery, waterproof design, great sound quality for the price.

It's the size of a stack of drinks coasters, with a soft-feeling charcoal fabric jacket covering the upwards-facing half of the speaker. The bottom half is rubberised, with two buttons for power and Bluetooth pairing on either side of the rounded bottom edge, looking from above.

On the right edge is a waterproof USB-C charging port. On the underside, lying flush between the Stormbox Micro’s four rubberised feet is a neat little stretchy strap you can unsnap to sling over a bike handlebar or tent pole.

It handles voice commands and if you’re paired to your smartphone it can also take care of call-handling. The definitive (and rather impressive) stats are: Bluetooth 5.0, an eight-hour battery life and IP67 rating – meaning the speaker is both waterproof and dustproof.

At just £31, we think this is a genuine bargain for Black Friday.