Sony WF-C500 cheap wireless earbuds slashed in price ahead of Black Friday

Five-star wireless headphones deals in the sub £100 category don’t get much better than this 34 per cent discount on Sony’s new WF-C500 earbuds at Amazon.

With the WF-C500 headphones, Sony has successfully brought its true wireless in-ear expertise down to a competitive price, all without cutting too many corners.

The result is a pair of extremely comfortable earbuds with neutral tonality, a front-foot sonic attitude, and fine levels of detail and insight. At full price, they’re well worth the investment; at £59, they might just be the best cheap headphones deal we’ll see this Black Friday.

Sony WF-C500 Sony WF-C500 £ 90 £59 at Amazon (save £31) Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5, and are available in black, white, orange and blue. Saving also available at Currys Mobile Five stars

The Sony WF-C500 have a sporty bent, with IPX4 certification meaning they can withstand splashing water like a downpour. At 5.4g per earbud, these in-ears aren’t any kind of burden to wear – and thanks to the supplied choice of eartips and the compact nature of their design, they are simple to get into position and will stay comfortable for hours once they’re there. They also come in some more colourful options including blue, white and orange as well as black.

Connecting via Bluetooth 5.0 is quick and there's compatibility with SBC and AAC codecs on board. There’s support for hands-free calls, while you can also access your smartphone’s voice assistant at the touch of a button.

The buds have 10 hours of battery life, or 20 with the carry case, and support Sony's DSEE technology (which upscales digital music files to near hi-res quality). They also offer Sony 360 Reality Audio, which delivers 360-degree surround audio, and Sony's 'Headphones Connect' app that lets you tweak EQ settings.

