This 58-inch Hisense QLED is down 42% thanks to this Amazon sale

Need a TV? Take a look at Hisense's U6HF smart QLED TV on sale over at Amazon for $350, saving you a meaty 42% from an original $600.

We haven't reviewed this TV just yet, but it comes with a suite of competitive specs and features for this price range, so if you're looking for a value-focused set, make sure to put this smart TV on your radar.

Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV sale

Hisense U6HF was $600 , now $350 (save $250)

This Hisense QLED TV supports 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, and HDMI ARC as well as sports a 60Hz panel that can handle most next-gen gaming. If you want a big, solid TV that doesn't break the bank, the U6HF is worth a look.

Hisense has a huge slew of budget TVs for sale, but when you get down to this price point, you're often looking at TVs missing some premium features. But that doesn't seem to be the case, on paper at least, with this particular 58-inch QLED.

So, what does the U6HF come with? Well, you're getting the QLED panel, HDR by way of HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG, and HDMI ARC support. This set also comes with full-array local dimming alongside smarts via the Fire TV OS.

For gamers, 60Hz is enough to handle most next-gen games with an attached PS5 or Xbox Series X, and you will get to output your games in their full-fat 4K. This may not satisfy hardcore gamers, but for some casual gaming, the U6H should be able to get the job done.

All told the U6HF seems very competitive in terms of specs for a budget TV, and at just $350, it's a pretty tempting offer. If you're in the market for a new TV but don't want to spend tons of cash, give this Hisense a look.

MORE:

Here's everything you need to know about 2023 Hisense TVs

And here's our list of the best 4K TVs out right now

And some of the best TV deals out there