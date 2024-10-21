These versatile, smooth-sounding Q Acoustics Bluetooth towers are now £50 off

The Q Acoustics M40 are something a little bit different. Billed as a "powered micro-tower wireless audio system", they're essentially a pair of compact floorstanders that come with the considerable bonus of Bluetooth, built-in amplification and some handy extra physical connectivity options. In short, a very versatile little proto-system.

At £749, they give a lot for the money, with the M40 towers' sound-per-pound value only increasing now that they've dropped by £50 to £699 at Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds. For a fuss-free, relatively inexpensive way to build a system, you could certainly do a lot worse.

Best Q Acoustics M40 floorstanders deal

Q Acoustics M40 was £749 now £699 at Sevenoaks (save £50)

The Q Acoustics M40 Bluetooth-enabled floorstanders haven't been around for a long time, meaning that this is one of the first significant discounts we've seen for these clever, petite towers. They're solid performers, too, with a smooth, safe sound that's complemented nicely by their flexibility and versatility as a smart little proto-system.

Deal also at Richer Sounds

Q Acoustics has packed a lot into its petite little M40 towers. With a handsome array of connectivity options including Bluetooth, not to mention the clear bonus of being placeable in almost any domestic space, the appeal of the M40 as a flexible, undemanding set of speakers is considerable.

The point of the M40, then, is to be a pair of unobtrusive little towers that can give your music a big boost without the need for demanding sources or burly amplifiers. There's no wi-fi connectivity, but wireless streaming is taken care of via Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD and aptX Low Latency support (up to 24-bit/48kHz resolution. For physical connections, you can use the analogue input to connect a CD player or a record player if you have a phono stage. Even laptops and TVs are supported via a USB Type-B and an optical input respectively. If only there were an HDMI socket...

Whatever you end up plugging the M40 into, you'll get a decent amount of sonic sophistication for your money. They're smooth. easygoing little performers with a discreet, subtle sort of sound, the sort of profile that can be listened to for hours at a time without highlighting any unwanted aspects of a recording. A little more weight and dynamism wouldn't go amiss, but on the whole they're balanced and insightful without feeling analytical or emotionally removed from the action.

As our review concluded: "If you want a speaker system that’s flexible, undemanding and easy to get along with, the Q Acoustics M40 won’t disappoint. From their sound to their small, unobtrusive form, they can fit into places where larger floorstanders might fear to tread". Check them out at Sevenoaks.

