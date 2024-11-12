These luxurious Focal headphones are £470 off thanks to early Black Friday

We've seen good deals on the Focal Elegia before, but this early Black Friday discount has taken things to new levels. If you're searching for premium wired headphones without the premium price tag, the Focal Elegia represent an astonishing deal, plummeting from their original test price of £799 to just £329 at Sevenoaks. That is a saving of £470 on some serious headphone pedigree.

This isn't an offer to be missed. We've seen the Focal fall considerably during sales periods, but this new deal takes things to new heights, or lows, dropping the Elegia to their most attractive price yet.

Best Focal Elegia wired headphones deal

Focal Elegia was £799 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £470)

We're astonished that a pair of headphones is enjoying such a massive discount, so this could mean that the Focals, which are now a few years old, are nearing the end of their lifespan. If that's the case, it could be time to snap up a pair of the Focal Elegia at the lowest price they've ever been, and quite possibly the lowest price they ever will be. Price check: £349 at Amazon

There's no point forking out what is still a significant chunk of cash on a pair of heavily discounted cans if they aren't up to scratch, but such fears can be allayed with the Focal Elegia; they're a gorgeously made pair of headphones which, thanks to their superb design and high-end feel, are a delight to hold, wear and admire.

Attractive as their design in, the real heavy work is done by the Elegias' 40mm aluminium/magnesium dome drivers. Designed and manufactured in-house at Focal’s factory in France, Focal calls it an M-shape inverted dome design which aims for sonic purity and exceptional dynamics.

The Focal Elegias isolate sound superbly, and while there’s no active noise-cancelling, their closed-back design and comfortable fit almost make it feel as though there is. They're a seriously immersive and comprehensive listen, too, with a sound that offers a gorgeous sense of space and scale. Bass notes drop to pleasing depths, whereas the top end feels clean and spacious with plenty of attack. Rivals offer a tad more in terms of timing and tautness, but at this price, it's tough to complain.

If you told us that our Focal Elegia test pair were going to retail at £349, we'd simply not have believed you, making the chance to grab them at Sevenoaks feel like one of the deals of the year. You rarely get headphones that start at £799 and then fall to £329 – less than half price – especially ones of such quality. Don't miss out on this early Black Friday bargain!

